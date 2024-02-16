Alberta woman murdered in remote Scotland, boyfriend charged

Claire Leveque, a 24-year-old woman from Alberta was murdered in Scotland following a violent incident with her boyfriend, according to local police. Claire Leveque had been living in Scotland’s remote Shetland Islands for a few months before she was murdered, according to local reports. Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers responded to a call Sunday where they discovered Leveque's dead body, police said. She was found in a residence in Sandness, a small village on the island’s west coast, according to Scottish media the Daily Record. .Police vehicles, ambulances, and coastguard teams were reportedly seen at the nearby Melby Pier area on Sunday after the incident was reported, where a vehicle was recovered by divers from the waters off the pier, about one km away from the property. What appeared to be debris from a smashed vehicle was seen covering the road near the property where the body was found.Tributes of flowers have been left outside the residence where the investigation is underway. Homicide detectives have arrested Leveque’s boyfriend, Aren Pearson, 39, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained, and then was "charged in connection with the death" of Leveque at the Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday. Pearson made no plea and has been “committed for further examination,” police said. He was retained in custody and will appear before the judge again within the next eight days. Local media reports originally stated Pearson is from Shetland Islands, however according to Canoe News, Pearson is also from Alberta. “This has been a huge shock to the small and close-knit community of Sandness,” local councillor Liz Peterson told reporters. “I cannot comment on this incident further, however, I would request that the family are left alone at this time, to allow them to mourn the loss of their loved one.”Local women’s shelter Shetland Women’s Aid said, “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this tragic time. While we cannot comment further on this specific case as it is an ongoing police matter, we would like to extend our support to anyone who has been affected by the news.”