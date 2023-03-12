Carrie Sakamoto

A Lethbridge woman feels vindication and relief over the acceptance of her vaccine injury claim and is devoting what time she can to helping others in similar circumstances.

Carrie Sakamoto was a healthy woman two years ago. First, she received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, and followed up with Pfizer’s version in July of 2021. She was never well again.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(9) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

The only immunity guaranteed, was from responsibility and prosecution for anyone involved, from the manufacturer to joe smith giving you the shot wherever.

fpenner
fpenner

I have a problem with my tax dollars going to fund this. Shouldn’t Pfizer and Moderna be responsible??

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

They should be but Trudeau signed a non-liabilty contract with vax makers.

fpenner
fpenner

How about some cheques to Canadians that decided to stay healthy? I’m no burden to any hospital.

Goose
Goose

Nothing to see here folks - “If I were to call Global News right now, they’d take an interview, but I tried talking to them 20 months ago, and they said that even though I had all these doctors behind me, until the government said, ‘Yep,’ they all said, No, we can't talk about anything negative when it comes to [the vaccine],”

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Goose
Goose

A "vaccine" so "safe and effective" it has its own Vaccine Injury Support Program.

JPB
JPB

Yet again, without WS the media in Canada just wouldn't care

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

[thumbup]

