Alberta youth worker charged with child sex crimes, may be Sask victims

A 28-year-old youth worker has been arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offences, sparking an investigation into the possibility of additional victims. The apprehension came as a result of a joint operation between Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and the Edmonton Police Service on February 2, 2024.The suspect, identified as Abraham Woo, faces a litany of charges including child luring, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography. Woo, who is also known by aliases such as Abraham Calling Bear Woo and Abraham Collingwood, allegedly operated under the Snapchat handle 'WolfBoy22.'According to ICE, Woo's illicit activities are believed to have targetted at least one child with whom he had previous contact through his work with the Pasqua First Nations in southern Saskatchewan. The acts were reportedly facilitated through social media platforms such as Snapchat and Facebook.The investigation into Woo's activities was initiated following reports to Saskatchewan ICE in January 2024, which were linked to a separate investigation by the Fort Qu’Appelle Saskatchewan RCMP. Subsequent forensic examinations of electronic devices seized from Woo's residence have led authorities to suspect the existence of additional victims. Particularly alarming was the discovery of photos believed to have been taken in a locker room facility, prompting ICE to release censored versions of these images in a bid to identify the location and potential victims.Woo's employment history reveals that he had access to children through various organizations and entities in both Saskatchewan and Alberta. These include Pasqua First Nations Education, where he served as a youth worker and education assistant; Edmonton Bent Arrow Society, where he worked as a lodge keeper; Shadow Dragon Youth Group Home, where he held a staff position; Leduc Boys and Girls Club, where he served as a youth programs coordinator; and Pa Metawe Games, where he was involved with youth camps.Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding these offences by contacting their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).Woo has been released from custody pending his scheduled court appearance on February 28.