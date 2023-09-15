Internal RCMP documents reveal law enforcement concluded controversial Diagolon does “not pose a criminal or national security threat,” contrary to the Public Safety Minister’s remarks.
Jeremy Mackenzie is the leader of controversial Diagolon, a collection of people who play a game on the internet — the premise of which is based on “a fictional breakaway state stretching from Alaska to Florida,” as described by the Globe and Mail.
The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) describes Diagolon as “violent, far-right,” and “extreme” on their website. “
"An anti-government movement with militant accelerationist overtones,” the description continues, claiming the group increased “the potential for violent extremism inside the trucker convoy protests.”
Meanwhile, MacKenzie has described Diagolon as a “joke country” exaggerated by politicians and legacy media pundits to be a threat to Canada.
Crier Media journalists Caryma Sa'd and Elisa Hategan, who obtained 1,000 pages of internal communications through the Freedom of Information Act, compared it to taking the games Risk or Dungeons & Dragons at face value.
“Even if Diagolon could be considered a ‘group,’ there was never any prospect of violent insurrection to establish its borders,” they said. “That would require overthrowing two provinces and defeating the United States in a land battle. They could no sooner colonize the moon or drain the ocean.”
“Jeremy thought it was self-evident that the whole thing was a joke,” they continued. “This is a chain of events that shows, in real time, how Canadian media’s hype about an imaginary nation posing an imaginary threat, ended up disseminated across the globe.”
The Liberal government relied on misinformation from a singular source to leverage the investigation of the group’s alleged threat to Canadian security to invoke the Emergencies Act.
The documents concluded Diagolon does “not pose a criminal or national security threat,” while revealing a “feedback loop” between police, government officials, and the mainstream media arm trusting “poorly sourced information [from CAHN] being repeated into fact.”
Sa'd and Hategan’s report uncovered the chain of events surrounding the supposed Diagalon threat, beginning with comments from Marco Mendicino, Public Safety Minister, on February 16, 2022, at the time the Trudeau government implemented the Emergencies Act.
A Diagolon badge was found on an item seized by the RCMP in Coutts, AB, leading officials to assume the so-called group was behind the events at the border blockade — and then linking them to “leaders who are in Ottawa '' without any evidence.
“The dangerous criminal activity was real and organized,” Mendicino said. “It could have been deadly for citizens, protesters and officers.”
“We need to be clear-eyed about the seriousness of these incidents,” he continued. “Several of the individuals at Coutts have strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa.”
The Globe and Mail confirmed in a February 16 article Alexander Cohen, Mendocino’s spokesperson, said "the minister’s remarks were in reference to Diagolon and recent comments made online by Mr. MacKenzie.”
Mendicino directed media questions to law enforcement, who attempted to construct evidence out of the speculation published by CAHN. The legacy media parroted Mendicino’s claims, which caught the attention of foreign intelligence, who demanded access to Canada’s files.
The RCMP therefore had only a “vague association chart” to show for their efforts, but New Zealand intelligence kept pushing for the information. Canadian intelligence subsequently "shared citizens' private information with international spy agencies, even as internal reports circulated acknowledging there is no evidence of terrorist activity,” Crier wrote.
“I’ve looped in Insp. Simon Pillay and A.Insp J-S Grenier to assist with any discussions your NZ LO may wish to have on Diagolon. We do not consider it a right wing militia group at this time,” Eliane Caron, Director, Federal Policing National Security, wrote to New Zealand intelligence on April 8.
The documents reportedly show information related to Jeremy Mackenzie and Diagalon cannot be verified, because all related intel comes from a singular source.
“[CAHN] is cited as the main authority on the group by all mainstream media outlets,” the RCMP Diagolon Profile 2022 states, “due to the fact that all information traces back to one source, triangulation and the verification of facts is almost impossible at the current time.”
“It is difficult to understand how CAHN can confidently assert that Diagolon is an ‘accelerationist movement that believes a revolution is inevitable and necessary to collapse the current government system.’”
“Although DIAGOLON is based on a set of satirical ideas, the community does not appear to have any coherent ideological purpose, objective, or cause. It appears that DIAGOLON, as a distinct entity, does not pose a criminal or national security threat at this time,” wrote the Ideologically Motivated Criminal Intelligence Team on May 19.
