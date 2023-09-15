RCMP car

Internal RCMP documents reveal law enforcement concluded controversial Diagolon does “not pose a criminal or national security threat,” contrary to the Public Safety Minister’s remarks. 

Jeremy Mackenzie is the leader of controversial Diagolon, a collection of people who play a game on the internet — the premise of which is based on “a fictional breakaway state stretching from Alaska to Florida,” as described by the Globe and Mail. 

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(5) comments

RoccoG
RoccoG

The Liberals and RCMP are next level disgusting.

Really informative article. Great Work.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Well, that explains why Trudeau was hiding under his bed rather than meeting with the Freedom Convoy. I hope that checked under his bed for the boogeyman before he crawled under or he may have had some personal dirty laundry to deal with as well.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

legacy media are trash..CBC the worst, they populate their board with liberal trolls..likely 2/3 of posts are them, to sway the folks reading (who are few) to their way of thinking..and Global has mpre folks that are spam than real people..operation mockingbird continues every day....

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Get it right!! A threat to the 1% ruling class oligarchs who are losing grip on their power!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

MSM are pathological liars

No way !

Who would’ve known

Report Add Reply

