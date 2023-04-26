Valliere 1
An Albertan funeral director who received a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine told an inquiry how she contemplated medically-assisted dying due to the severity of its side effects.

Joelle Valliere, a funeral director of 15 years, told the National Citizens Inquiry she began suffering from side effects after receiving her first injection in April 2021.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The covid “vaccine” fraud and medical assault was the biggest crime against humanity in Canadian history

All our Canadian institutions proved to be absolutely corrupt to the core in their cowardly failure to stand up for Canadians

Who could of imagined they would be so incompetent and weak?

I have zero respect for any Canadian institution

They are worthless

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

And what is Danielle Smith doing about this? Hiding behind AHS and hoping she gets elected. She is a terrible person

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Danielle Smith had a very lengthy discussion on her radio show with Col. Redman in the early stages of the plandemic, that tells me she is very aware of what's going on but that doesn't mean she should commit political suicide this close to the most important election this province has ever seen. You should cut her some slack, unless you want the Notley/Singh NDP win and turn the entire province in North Korea.

Report Add Reply

