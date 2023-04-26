An Albertan funeral director who received a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine told an inquiry how she contemplated medically-assisted dying due to the severity of its side effects.
Joelle Valliere, a funeral director of 15 years, told the National Citizens Inquiry she began suffering from side effects after receiving her first injection in April 2021.
Speaking under oath, Valliere explained she'd been made aware of the common side effects, such as a sore arm, before taking the jab. She took the vaccine to avoid catching COVID-19 from those who she was embalming, as well as for travel reasons and to protect her 92-year-old father-in-law.
Following her April 28 injection, Valliere’s left leg began to swell. A trip to ER found no blood clot, and so she was sent home, but soon after Valliere said she began to feel fatigued, lost her appetite and began vomiting.
An annual golfing trip for her birthday led to her feet swelling over her shoes. A follow-up visit to ER found her kidney functions dropped to 34%. A figure above 60% is standard, where as kidney transplants are often performed once it drops below 15%.
Valliere’s condition continued to worsen, she told inquisitors. Within weeks of receiving her vaccine, Valliere was put on dialysis, and her kidney function dropped to 9%.
“The vaccine had effectively put my immune system into overdrive,” she explained to the inquiry.
Valliere underwent eight procedures in eight months, describing it was “infection after infection” throughout 2021. She gained 40lbs in the process.
In an emotional exchange, Valliere told the inquiry that she considered medically-assisted dying, a view which contradicted her devout Christian values.
She also told of the impact on her family, in which she discovered her son crying.
“I feel like I took a little bit of life out of you,” he told Valliere.
Two years on from her initial shot, Valliere’s kidney functions still remains at 21%. She is ineligible for a transplant until she takes a second vaccination. She has received no compensation for her injuries, and continues to suffer from fatigue and tiredness.
The National Citizens Inquiry began Wednesday, April 26, and is expected to conclude Friday.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(3) comments
The covid “vaccine” fraud and medical assault was the biggest crime against humanity in Canadian history
All our Canadian institutions proved to be absolutely corrupt to the core in their cowardly failure to stand up for Canadians
Who could of imagined they would be so incompetent and weak?
I have zero respect for any Canadian institution
They are worthless
And what is Danielle Smith doing about this? Hiding behind AHS and hoping she gets elected. She is a terrible person
Danielle Smith had a very lengthy discussion on her radio show with Col. Redman in the early stages of the plandemic, that tells me she is very aware of what's going on but that doesn't mean she should commit political suicide this close to the most important election this province has ever seen. You should cut her some slack, unless you want the Notley/Singh NDP win and turn the entire province in North Korea.
