An Alberta Health Services employee will be allowed to appeal for EI benefits she was initially denied due to the alleged “misconduct” of refusing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Amanda Michaud, a biomedical equipment technologist with Alberta Health Services in Grande Prairie, was put on "unpaid leave" in late fall 2021 after she refused the COVID-19 vaccination mandated by her employer. Her application for EI benefits was denied. 

fpenner
fpenner

This lady should be entitled to the back pay they screwed her out of plus a whole lot more in damages.


mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Do the Right thing and pay all unvaccinated workers backpay, ei benefits and I'd go so far as to say pay for emotional distress.


eldon628
eldon628

Good article! With what is known now about the jab injuries and deaths, everyone needs to be reinstated and payed back pay. Most certainly EI benefits should be payed.



