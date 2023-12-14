Albertans advocate for enhanced focus on history and global events in new social studies curriculum

Albertans have voiced their strong desire for a more robust emphasis on history and global events in the upcoming revamp of the province's elementary social studies curriculum. The government of Alberta initiated the review and redrafting process, engaging the public through a survey conducted from September 18 to October 16. Nearly 13,000 Albertans participated, sharing their priorities for what students should learn in the new social studies curriculum.At the forefront of Albertans' expectations is a call for a curriculum that fosters critical thinking skills and ensures a comprehensive understanding of local, Canadian, and global events, as well as global and national history. The findings were compiled in a report prepared by Leger, summarizing the preferences and priorities expressed by the participants."This information will be used to help guide the development of the new curriculum. I’m confident that a new social studies curriculum will teach students the important events of the past while equipping them with the critical thinking skills they need to make informed decisions," said Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides.The survey, encompassing four questions about various aspects of the social studies curriculum, revealed key insights:Critical Thinking Skills: Albertans overwhelmingly emphasized the importance of developing critical thinking skills within the social studies curriculum.Canadian History and Culture: Respondents stressed the importance of including in the curriculum:Structure of local, provincial, and federal governments.Early settlement and exploration.First Nations, Métis, and Inuit culture, history, and traditions.World History and Global Issues: Albertans believe students should learn about:Human rights.Trade and the global economy.Legacies of ancient civilizations.History: History emerged as the most frequently mentioned topic, with a consensus that students should be taught both Canadian and general history.The survey also provided an open-ended question that garnered additional input from more than 5,000 Albertans. Common themes in the feedback included effective teaching methods, the need for curriculum content to be fact-based and non-partisan, and a call for developmentally and age-appropriate materials.Alberta Education will continue its engagement with community and education partners, curriculum development specialists, and teachers until the end of January. The insights gathered from these interactions, combined with the public survey results, will be instrumental in refining the draft social studies curriculum. The refined version is set to be released for further public feedback in early 2024.Quick Facts:12,853 surveys were completed.58% identified as a parent or guardian of a school-aged child.21% identified as an interested Albertan.14% identified as an educator.6% identified as a student or other.