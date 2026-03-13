Albertans can now support youth baseball through Jays Care 50/50 raffle

Albertans will soon have a new way to help local youth get into baseball thanks to an expanded partnership with the Jays Care Foundation. Starting with the 2026 Major League Baseball season, residents can buy 50/50 raffle tickets whenever the Toronto Blue Jays play, with proceeds reinvested into community baseball programs and infrastructure across Alberta.After prizes and operational costs, funds raised from ticket sales in Alberta will be used to support youth baseball initiatives, including building and refurbishing community diamonds. Over the past decade, Jays Care has partnered with 14 community organizations, 12 indigenous communities, and 139 schools across the province, spending more than $1.2 million on local baseball facilities.“Baseball has always been about community. From local diamonds to the big leagues, it brings people together,” said Dale Nally, Alberta’s Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction. “Jays Care Foundation is already helping Alberta kids get into the game, and now Albertans can support those programs while cheering on Canada’s team through the Blue Jays 50/50.”Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport, added that sport builds confidence and creates opportunities beyond the diamond. “I am happy to see more initiatives like these in Alberta helping our kids and communities play the sports they love,” he said..Jays Care Chair James Dodds said the expansion into Alberta marks a historic step for the organization’s 50/50 program. “We are thrilled to welcome fans across Alberta to participate in Jays Care’s league-leading 50/50 draws. The proceeds from this expansion will help extend our reach and impact across the province, giving thousands more kids the chance to build character, resilience, and a sense of belonging through baseball,” he said.Tickets for the first 50/50 jackpot of the season are now available online at bluejays.com/5050. Initiatives supported by Jays Care in Alberta include community baseball diamonds in Beaumont, Whitecourt, and Diamond Valley, as well as programs for kids living with disabilities, girls, indigenous youth, and children facing financial barriers.