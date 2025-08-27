Albertans demand lower auto insurance premiums under Care-First system

A new survey shows most Albertans expect the province’s Care-First auto insurance reforms to deliver lower premiums, but industry leaders warn those savings are at risk unless the government lifts its rate cap and removes the right to sue from the new model.The Yorkville Strategies poll found 52% of Albertans say lower prices are the top priority in the new system, a figure that rises to 63% among United Conservative Party supporters. Only 19% said improved care and benefits for collision victims were most important.“Albertans are clear they want significant savings,” said Aaron Sutherland of the Insurance Bureau of Canada, which commissioned the poll. .He argued affordability hinges on eliminating lawsuits, adopting best practices from other provinces, and restoring a competitive market—something he said the rate cap is destroying.The Care-First model, first unveiled in 2024, was meant to mirror Manitoba’s system but has since been adjusted to include the right to sue and the highest recovery benefits in the country. Consultants at MNP warned those changes could raise premiums by as much as $136 per driver each year.The survey also showed 63% of Albertans saw their premiums rise over the past three years despite the provincial freeze. .While 54% blamed rising vehicle repair costs and 52% pointed to inflation, more than half also accused insurers of padding profits. Regulators countered that in 2024 companies actually lost 20 cents for every dollar in premiums sold due to the cap.Insurers warn the cap is forcing companies to leave Alberta or restrict sales, making it harder for drivers to find coverage. Sutherland said rising costs—from inflation to extreme weather—combined with political restrictions have created turmoil in the market, leaving many Albertans struggling to get insured.