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Albertans on track for a sans-fuel tax summer

An image of a man filling their car without Alberta's fuel tax at a gas pump.
An image of a man filling their car without Alberta's fuel tax at a gas pump.Grok AI
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Oil And Gas
Finance Minister Nate Horner
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta fuel tax
Finance Minister Jason Nixon
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