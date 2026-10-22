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Albertans reverse course on Smith’s constitutional reform questions

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to Albertans after Alberta's referendum on whether to pursue a binding independence vote.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to Albertans after Alberta's referendum on whether to pursue a binding independence vote. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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