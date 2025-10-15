Albertans to choose new 'Strong and Free' licence plate

For the first time in more than 40 years, Alberta is giving residents the chance to decide the design of a new provincial licence plate featuring the province’s “Strong and Free” motto. The online vote runs from October 15 to November 5, with the winning plate expected on roads in late 2026.“From our wide-open landscapes to our entrepreneurial spirit, Alberta has so much to be proud of, and our new licence plate will reflect that pride. For the first time in four decades, Albertans will choose how we tell that story,” said Premier Danielle Smith. The motto nods both to Canada’s national anthem and Alberta’s role as a strong and sovereign province within a united Canada..The designs highlight iconic Alberta landmarks, including the Three Sisters Mountains, as well as symbols of the province’s core industries such as agriculture and energy. The selection process is tournament-style: voters pick their favourite from eight concepts in the first round, with four advancing to the next stage and two reaching the final vote. The winning design will be announced during the fall session of the legislature..“Alberta is strong and free, and Albertans will have the opportunity to choose a new licence plate that captures that spirit,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction. He added that motorists can voluntarily pay $28 to replace their current plate when the new design is released or wait until their registration renewal to receive it at no cost. Existing plates may continue to be used if in good condition.Alberta’s current licence plate was designed in 1984, with a transition to reflective plates beginning in 2021. TThe new designs also use reflective technology to improve visibility and meet international standards for readability, legibility, and counterfeit resistance..The Western Standard asked Minister Nally whether the government would ever consider allowing for the personalization of licence plates."Based on the current technology that we have, no, we're not modernizing all of our registries, and once we've modernized our motor vehicles, we will have that capacity to do that," stated Nally. "We haven't made that decision to do that, because we don't have the technology to do it. ""But once we modernize, we can have that conversation."As to when that conversation will begin, Nally said the modernization of registries has already started and will be completed in 2026.