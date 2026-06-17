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Alberta’s AI ambitions face adoption challenges as most businesses remain on the sidelines

The Alberta government’s plan to attract $100 billion in investment for AI data centres by 2030 is seen by some observers as an achievable goal, but others say simply building the massive infrastructure will not guarantee economic success, nor does it automatically mean local businesses will adopt AI going forward.
The Alberta government’s plan to attract $100 billion in investment for AI data centres by 2030 is seen by some observers as an achievable goal, but others say simply building the massive infrastructure will not guarantee economic success, nor does it automatically mean local businesses will adopt AI going forward.Image courtesy of Igor Omilaev
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