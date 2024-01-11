Alberta's approval ratings rise — especially in health — while other provinces fall

Alberta defied "a government performance freefall" on priority issues for Canadians, an annual Angus Reid Institute survey has found.Cost of living/inflation was the most important issue to those surveyed in all provinces except Nova Scotia, with health care second, followed by housing affordability. Alberta and Saskatchewan fared best on the cost of living issue, amidst deep dissatisfaction nationwide..In Wild Rose country, satisfaction with health care grew from 28% to 37%, a high-water mark for Canada. Manitoba and Newfoundland were the only other provinces to show any improvement, and the national average dropped one point to 24%..On housing affordability, Alberta showed the most improvement, rising from 23% to 27%. Saskatchewan maintained the nationally highest approval on this measure at 35%..Public satisfaction on the education file fell for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs in the past year. Moe's approval dropped from 43% to 40% and Higgs' dropped from 28% to 24%.It may be hard to interpret school pronoun policy as being much of a factor. School policy dropped in most provinces, especially Quebec (36% to 29%). Satisfaction grew in Manitoba (28% to 29%) and most of all in Alberta (31% to 37%)..Although BC has greatly liberalized their illicit drug policy in the past year, public discontent at the policy remains unmoved, though high. Once again, Alberta has the best approval ratings for provincial handling of the issue..One thing Canadians do seem to agree on is a ban on non-compete clauses, which are written into the contracts of some employees, barring them from working for employer’s competitors for a time after leaving their initial position. Ontario wrote this into labour law in 2021.