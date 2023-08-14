Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said the oldest public broadcaster, Alberta's CKUA Radio, has repeatedly breached terms of its licence, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Commission reminds the licensee it must comply at all times with the requirements set out in the Broadcasting Act,” said the CRTC in a ruling.
The CRTC imposed no sanctions on CKUA Radio. It renewed CKUA’s licence for five years.
One former CRTC chair testified at parliamentary hearings licence renewals for public broadcasters were a formality.
CKUA operates out of Edmonton studio, with 15 transmitters across Alberta. Records showed management filed its annual financial statements two years late in breach of the Broadcasting Act.
The CRTC said the late filing of the financial statements was “due to a misunderstanding.”
It failed to implement a public alert system as required of all commercial radio stations since 2015. It said more than seven years have elapsed.
CKUA was cited for a third breach in failing to play a minimum 35% of Canadian content on its daytime music playlist. Regulators found Canadian music content was as little as 3% some weeks.
“CKUA Radio stated the apparent non-compliance relating to its Canadian content requirements was due in part to the station’s annual fundraising campaign,” said the CRTC.
“In this regard, the licensee noted it generates 70% of its operating revenues from listeners by way of donations.”
Former CRTC chair, Konrad von Finckenstein, testifying at 2014 hearings of the Senate Communications Committee, said no federal regulators would ever revoke a public broadcaster’s licence for breaches of licence requirements. The CBC had its licence renewed despite technical violations of the Broadcasting Act.
Von Finckenstein acknowledged there is “very little the CRTC can do vis-a-vis the CBC.”
“In effect the only means you have to deal with them is you cannot renew their license,” said von Finckenstein.
CKUA station manager, Marc Carnes, said while COVID-19 was tough for many Albertans, it was there for them.
“We stretch across the province, we connect thousands of artists and practitioners of all stripes to listeners who are hungry to discover new music and discover what's happening in their own backyard and across campus, around the world,” said Carnes.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.