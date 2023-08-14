CKUA Radio

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said the oldest public broadcaster, Alberta's CKUA Radio, has repeatedly breached terms of its licence, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The Commission reminds the licensee it must comply at all times with the requirements set out in the Broadcasting Act,” said the CRTC in a ruling. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

