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Alberta's energy minister believes proposed BC coast pipeline will have indigenous backing

Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters.
Minister of Energy and Minerals, Brian Jean, speaking with reporters. WS: Will Vasseur
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