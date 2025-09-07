Alberta’s largest greenhouse expanding production with new energy-efficient lights

Alberta’s biggest greenhouse is set to expand production with the help of $2.2 million in government funding aimed at cutting energy costs while boosting output of locally grown food.Big Marble Farms, a family-run operation in Cypress County, will install more than 5,000 horticultural grow lights using money from Emissions Reduction Alberta. The upgrade is expected to save nearly $2 million in utility costs, slash emissions by 4,600 tonnes, and provide up to 45% more light for crops without higher power bills.The new technology will help Big Marble grow more tomatoes and cucumbers year-round, while staff will receive training in energy-saving practices. .The greenhouse is already home to nearly half a million cucumber plants, 385,000 tomato plants and 47,000 existing grow lights.Officials say the project highlights Alberta’s role as a leader in food production and emissions reduction. “These new lights will save millions of dollars while helping a local, family-run success story lower operating costs and build a more productive, reliable local food supply,” said Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson added the move will create new jobs, strengthen competitiveness and put more locally grown food on Canadian tables. Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Justin Wright called the project an example of innovation that drives growth in southeastern Alberta.Funding for the lighting upgrades comes through the province’s Strategic Energy Management for Industry Program, which covers up to 50% of project costs for businesses.Ryan Cramer, CEO of Big Marble Farms, said the grant ensures the farm can “continue growing more with less” while securing a reliable food supply for Western Canadians.