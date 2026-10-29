Alberta’s online gambling brings in $56.6M in September

In September alone, Alberta's regulated gambling sites made a substantial sum of $56.6 million.The data shared by Alberta's gambling regulator, Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC), shows that September yielded the largest sum of gross revenue in the sector since its legalization in July.The report, which covered July 13 to September 30, reflects "gradual onboarding of iGaming operators," according to AiGC.Total gross revenue in previous months was $22.2 million in July, and $43.3 million by the end of August. .Since its legalization, the gross revenue of private online gambling in the province has amounted to a staggering $122 million.In September, AiGC reported that the majority of online betting was done on online casino games at around 75%, while live online betting was the least played at 5%.In July, there were 16 operators, growing to 24 by the end of September, while the player count grew by over 100,000 between July and September, from 226,959 to 388,585 players.The average revenue won by players in September was $146..As reported by CTV News, Alberta is the second province to allow private online gambling, after Ontario, which began to allow it four years ago.Prior to this, Alberta had a regulated online gambling website, PlayAlberta, and players also relied on offshore websites.Under Alberta's current gambling model, 2% of gross revenue is directed to Aboriginals and 1% goes to support gambling addiction programs, resources, and treatment.