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Alberta's proposed oil pipeline attracts interest from Chinese petrochemical giant

One of China’s largest privately owned petrochemical companies is weighing a possible deal to buy oil from the proposed Alberta-BC coast pipeline, according to sources close to the matter.
One of China’s largest privately owned petrochemical companies is weighing a possible deal to buy oil from the proposed Alberta-BC coast pipeline, according to sources close to the matter.Courtesy of Kinder Morgan Canada
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Abpoli
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Brian Jean
Abpol
Alberta Oil
Oil Pipeline
Trans Mountain Expansion
alberta oil pipeline
Alberta-BC Pipeline
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