'Aldergrove' truck driver charged in fatal Hwy. 97 motorcycle crash near Quesnel

An 'Aldergrove' tractor-trailer driver has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving offences one year after a collision on Hwy. 97 north of Quesnel killed a motorcyclist.BC Highway Patrol said the crash occurred July 24, 2025, near Naver Creek Road when a Kenworth tractor-trailer collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The motorcycle rider, a 42-year-old man from Chemainus, was killed.Following an investigation, BC Highway Patrol forwarded its findings to the BC Prosecution Service.Charges were approved July 21 against Amninder Singh Sran.Sran is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit causing death.The allegations have not been proven in court.Sran was served with a summons and is scheduled to appear in Quesnel Provincial Court on Aug. 18.