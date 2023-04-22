New Set of Rust on Montana

 Courtesy New York Post

The movie set of Alec Balwin’s movie Rust, was moved to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Mont., an eight-hour drive south of Calgary.

“Alec Baldwin was spotted carrying a coffee cup and briefcase as he headed to the new Rust movie set in Montana Friday, one day after involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped against him by the Santa Fe County District Attorney in New Mexico,” reports The New York Post.

Alec Baldwin in Rust

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

