Alert Bay resident saves otter pup with CPR after fishing net entanglement

A quick-thinking Alert Bay resident saved the life of a juvenile otter by performing CPR after the animal became entangled in a fishing net on Cormorant Island.Alert Bay RCMP said officers were notified July 28 of an injured otter at the ’Namgis Dock in Alert Bay.Earlier that day, residents heard animals in distress and went to investigate. They discovered three juvenile otters tangled in sections of fishing net that had been left on the dock, an area frequently travelled by wildlife.Residents managed to free two of the pups, which immediately returned to the water and reunited with their mother waiting nearby.The third otter was in critical condition, with netting wrapped tightly around its neck and restricting its breathing.A resident cut away the net and found the animal unresponsive and not breathing. The resident then performed CPR on the otter and successfully restored its breathing.Alert Bay RCMP officers attended the scene and contacted a local wildlife rescue volunteer, who consulted with the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) in Merville..The injured otter was transported to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment.RCMP praised the residents for their quick response and teamwork, saying their actions helped save the animal's life."Cormorant Island is home to many species of wildlife, and we all have a role to play in keeping them safe," said Sgt. David Ribeiro-Pereira, commander of the Alert Bay RCMP detachment."This incident serves as an important reminder that properly securing and storing fishing gear can help prevent unnecessary harm to animals and protect the wildlife that makes our community so special."Police reminded residents and visitors to properly secure fishing nets, ropes and other equipment because improperly stored fishing gear can pose a danger to wildlife.The story had a happy ending.After receiving medical treatment and spending several days in rehabilitation, the young otter made a full recovery.Once wildlife officials cleared it for release, the otter was transported back to Alert Bay and successfully reunited with its family in the wild.