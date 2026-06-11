ALERT investigators want to identify Edmonton child sex abuse victim

ALERT investigators are asking the public to help identify a young girl believed to have been sexually assaulted in the Edmonton area after evidence was uncovered during a child exploitation investigation.The Internet Child Exploitation unit said forensic investigators found evidence that two young Alberta girls had been sexually assaulted. One girl has been identified, but police are still trying to determine the identity of the second child.Investigators believe the unidentified victim was between six and eight years old when the offences occurred sometime between November 2017 and February 2019.ICE has released a photo of a distinctive T-shirt the girl was seen wearing in hopes someone may recognize it and contact police.The alleged offender is Simon Lacoursiere, 40, of Edmonton. He was charged by ICE in October 2025 with child sexual exploitation offences and has remained in police custody.Police said further evidence of child sexual assault victims was discovered through a forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from Lacoursiere’s home..“Our primary concern is the victim’s safety and welfare. This would have been a traumatic event and we are looking to provide the necessary supports and resources for their recovery,” said Cpl. Matthew Pepper of ICE.Anyone with information about Lacoursiere or who can help identify the girl is asked to contact ICE at 825-556-2423, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.Charges against Lacoursiere include sexual assault, sexual interference, transmitting, making available and distributing child sexual abuse materials, making, printing, publishing and distributing obscene material, and bestiality.Lacoursiere remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for trial in April 2027.ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and brings together law enforcement resources to target serious and organized crime.