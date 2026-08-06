ALERT seizes $7M in drugs, record $1.15M cash haul in major Alberta trafficking investigation

Alberta law enforcement officers have seized more than $7 million worth of illegal drugs, a record-breaking $1.15 million in cash and 17 firearms after dismantling an alleged province-wide drug trafficking network operating between Edmonton and Calgary.The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) announced the results Wednesday following a 10-month organized crime investigation involving the Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service and RCMP.Investigators allege the drug trafficking operation used vehicles equipped with hidden compartments to transport drugs and cash between Alberta's two largest cities.Search warrants were executed at homes in Edmonton, Calgary, St. Albert and Sturgeon County throughout the investigation, including six residences searched on July 16.ALERT said officers seized 66.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $6.65 million, along with 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 3,494 suspected fentanyl pills, 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 2.3 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms.Investigators also confiscated 17 firearms — including six handguns and 11 rifles — eight vehicles and $1,156,863 in cash.The cash seizure is the largest in ALERT's 20-year history.Authorities said both the cash and vehicles were seized as offence-related property and will be reviewed by Alberta's Civil Forfeiture Office.The firearms will undergo forensic examination at the province's Firearms Solutions Lab to determine whether they were used in other criminal offences.Several suspects were arrested during the investigation, but no charges have yet been laid..ALERT said investigators are continuing to prepare evidence packages and disclosure materials for Crown prosecutors before charges are finalized.The investigation began in November 2025 after police received criminal intelligence concerning wholesale drug traffickers allegedly transporting narcotics throughout the province.ALERT, which is funded by the Alberta government, combines specialized police resources from municipal and federal agencies to investigate organized crime across the province.