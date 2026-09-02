ALERT seizes record $1 million cash and $1.2 million in drugs in Calgary bust

Alberta law enforcement officers have seized more than $1 million in suspected drug money and another $1.2 million worth of drugs in a major organized crime bust in Calgary.ALERT said the cash haul is believed to be the largest amount seized in a single operation in the agency’s history.The seizure was made July 30 after ALERT Calgary’s organized crime team searched a home in the city’s Skyview neighbourhood with assistance from the Calgary Police Service and RCMP.Investigators seized more than $1 million in cash and are still counting and analyzing the money.Police also seized approximately $1.2 million worth of drugs, including 3,091 grams of suspected fentanyl, 6,881 grams of suspected MDMA, 2,175 grams of methamphetamine, 481 grams of cocaine and 479 grams of cannabis.Two additional Calgary homes in Harvest Hills and Rocky Ridge were searched as part of the investigation, along with two vehicles..ALERT said the arrests were linked to an investigation conducted by its Lethbridge team in May.During that investigation, officers intercepted nearly four kilograms of cocaine that was later linked to an alleged Calgary-based supplier.Kerry Lu, 36, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.Donald Ng, 51, faces the same charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.ALERT is funded by the Alberta government and brings together specialized law enforcement resources from across the province to target serious and organized crime.Anyone with information about suspected drug or gang activity can contact local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).