ALERT shuts down suspected human trafficking operation in Calgary, three massage palours shuttered

Following a year-long investigation, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) has taken action against suspected human trafficking activities in Calgary, resulting in the closure of three massage parlours and the arrest of a suspect.Hai (Anna) Yan Ye, 48, was arrested on April 16 and faces charges related to advertising sexual services, drug offences, and firearms offences. The investigation, which remains ongoing, may lead to further charges.Ye was allegedly linked to three commercial properties and two homes that were reportedly used for illegal sexual activities and services. ALERT, in collaboration with the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP, executed search warrants at the following locations:Seagull Massage at 1034 8 Ave. S.W.128 Massage at 1935 37 St. S.W.The One Massage Centre at 1919 31 St. S.E.Properties in the 1100-block of Hidden Valley Dr. and 3100-block of 12 Ave. S.W.During the search warrants, ALERT seized $15,000 in suspected proceeds of crime, a shotgun with ammunition, and various amounts of drugs.Staff Sgt, Gord MacDonald of ALERT's Human Trafficking unit highlighted the exploitation of immigrants into the sex trade, noting that such cases often prey on their unfamiliarity and vulnerability. "We believe that these were immigrants being exploited into the sex trade," he said in a release Tuesday.Four suspected victims were identified and provided with resources by ALERT's Safety Network Coordinators.The investigation traces back to February 2023, prompted by a tip about suspicious activity at Moonlight Massage, which has since been closed. Ye has been released from custody under certain conditions imposed by the court.Authorities urge anyone with information about this investigation or any suspected human trafficking offences to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.