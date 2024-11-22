ALL ABOARD: Alberta embarks on vision for expanded passenger rail system

The Alberta government is advancing plans to transform transportation across the province by developing a comprehensive Passenger Rail Master Plan. To guide this effort, officials are hosting a forum Friday that brings together passenger rail experts from around the world, including representatives from Ontario, Quebec, California, Italy, Spain, and Japan.As Alberta experiences unprecedented growth, the government is positioning passenger rail as a key component in enhancing accessibility and connecting communities. Albertans have a wide variety of both local and intercity rail services to look forward to over the next few decades, including a high-speed train from the province’s most bustling cities. Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Transportation Devin Dreeshen delivered remarks to an audience of about 200 people and had a fireside chat Friday morning at the passenger rail forum at Calgary’s BMO Center. .Citing rapid population growth over the last several years, the premier and minister announced the province is working on the 15-year Rail Master Plan, expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. A significant factor of the planning process is consulting Albertans, Smith told the forum. The government intends to survey people who live in the province and have first-hand experiences using existing rail and bus transportation services. Dreeshen, at a press conference following the fireside chat, told the Western Standard that public feedback will help inform how fast the train goes, how often it stops, and what the pricepoint will be.Elements of the master plan include the high-speed rail between Alberta’s two major cities, local airport-to-downtown routes in both Calgary and Edmonton, as well as eventually rail lines from the cities to Alberta tourist destinations, including Banff. Further, Dreeshen met with the Calgary mayor Friday morning to discuss "getting the shovels in the ground" in continuing to build the long-delayed Green line. Smith has a meeting with the mayor Monday to the same effect..Smith speaking at the forum emphasized the initiative’s visionary nature:“Alberta was built by innovators and visionaries who saw potential in our province and its people. They believed that if you could dream it, you could achieve it. Today’s forum marks an important step forward in achieving our vision for passenger rail,” said Smith.The forum, scheduled for one day, will allow Alberta communities, industry leaders, and international experts to exchange ideas, share best practices, and address challenges in passenger rail planning and development.The Passenger Rail Master Plan aims to integrate commuter rail, regional connections, and municipal transit systems across Alberta. Proposed highlights include:Commuter rail in Calgary and Edmonton connecting major hubs, including international airports, with downtown areas.A regional rail line between Calgary and Edmonton, with a transit hub in Red Deer.Expanded passenger rail to the Rocky Mountain parks.Integration of municipal LRT systems with the provincial rail network.Dreeshen encouraged Albertans to help shape the plan, citing the importance of public and stakeholder input.“Feedback from Albertans, Alberta municipalities, Indigenous communities, and industry will be critically important to developing passenger rail services in Alberta,” said Dreeshen.“I encourage all Albertans to complete the online survey to help inform a shared vision for passenger rail to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and connectivity across the province.”The government has launched an online survey, open until December 20, to gather input on the future of passenger rail. Additional opportunities for public engagement, including regional open houses, will take place in early 2025.Alberta’s Passenger Rail Master Plan, set for completion by summer 2025, will include a feasibility study, financial and governance models, and a 15-year delivery strategy.A proposed Crown corporation, modeled on Ontario’s Metrolinx, would oversee operations and expansion, ensuring seamless integration of commuter and regional rail systems.