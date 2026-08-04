'ALL CULTURES ARE NOT EQUAL': Stockwell Day warns Canada risks ‘catastrophe’ over illegal immigration

CALGARY — If Ottawa doesn’t enforce immigration laws, then Canada could face the same mass immigration and social pressures that are destabilizing Europe, according to Stockwell Day.In a video posted online Monday, the former leader of the Canadian Alliance Party pointed to the recent chaos in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in Morocco — where over 60,000 migrants swarmed over the border, leading to clashes with police and riots — as a warning to Canada, describing Spain’s current immigration fiasco as a self-inflicted invasion..“This invasion that is happening in Spain is something that that country brought upon themselves,” Day stated.“Their leadership, their prime minister, signalled to the world that they don't care if they get invaded, if there's mass over-immigration, open immigration, that they're never gonna send back people who are there illegally.”In April, Spain’s left-wing government, run by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, approved plans to give legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants, something Sánchez described as both "an act of justice" and a necessity for the country at the time.“When a country sends a signal that they don't care if they get invaded by massive immigration without anybody being checked, without anybody being deported if they're criminals, when you send that signal, your country is on the way to disaster,” Day said.“People need to get a grip and send the signal out, send it to our elected people, Canada is not wide open.”.EU countries demand Schengen travel with Spain be suspended as 60K migrants swell in Spanish exclave.Day — who served as public safety minister under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper from 2006 to 2008 — also said that federal immigration policy should consider whether newcomers accept Canadian values and principles."There's this crazy notion out there that all cultures are equal. All cultures are not equal,” Day said, citing Islam in particular."Islam believes as foundational — I'm not talking about the so-called extremists, because a lot of Islamic teaching is extreme when compared to Western teaching. In Canada, we don't believe women are second class... In Canada, we don't believe that if somebody commits a terrorist act, they're gonna go to heaven and meet seventy-two virgins there. These things are very different than where Islam is practiced around the world, and if we don't make that differentiation, we are gonna be in trouble.”His comments are in stark contrast to those made in June by Prime Minister Mark Carney at an Eid al-Adha event hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada in Ottawa, where Carney said Muslim values were Canadian values..WATCH: Carney says Muslim values are Canadian values.Day’s comments also come at a time when there is increased debate around immigration into Western countries and the impact it is having on social services, the housing market and crime in Canada, as well as the country’s current broken bail system.Drawing on his time as public safety minister, Day added that Canada must impose meaningful consequences for violent criminal behaviour."If you don't send strong signals that there's gonna be strong penalties, that there's gonna be strong consequences for people who break the law, especially when they're doing that violently," he said."If you don't send a message out that there's no free drugs for everybody on the street, that there's no free, safe shoot-up sites, these are messages that have to be sent out. If you don't do that, and add on to that wide open and illegal immigration, you invite catastrophe on your own country."Day is the latest Canadian political figure to criticize current immigration policies in Canada, with People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier having previously demanded a moratorium and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre arguing the system is out of control..Carney leaves door open to Alberta having more control over immigration.Recently, Carney himself said immigration concerns had been raised by premiers across Canada at the recent First Ministers Meeting in PEI.“[My government] came in where immigration had been far too high. We'd lost control of levels and foreign students and temporary workers,” Carney told the Western Standard, before adding asylum claims were down across the board.Despite his warnings, Day said he doesn’t believe Canada’s decline is inevitable."People are wondering if there's any hope," he said."Are we going to just fall apart like we're seeing in so many European countries? Of course there's hope.""Hope comes from speaking the truth. Yes, speak it in love, but speak it strongly.”.While Day’s message was appreciated by some, others, such as Dominion Society of Canada founder Daniel Tyrie, thought the former Canadian Alliance leader was late to the party.“When's the last time you visited Surrey or Richmond?” Tyrie asked.“The invasion started a long time ago.”.Tanya Gaw, the founder of Action4Canada — a Christian advocacy group — also echoed the sentiment, arguing that Canadians should take a harder line against Islam.“Canada has been under invasion for the past decade….by a stealthier version of what we see happening in Spain,” she said, adding that “Islam is not a religion. It is a political/military war machine.”