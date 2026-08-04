News

'ALL CULTURES ARE NOT EQUAL': Stockwell Day warns Canada risks ‘catastrophe’ over illegal immigration

Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in Calgary
Stockwell Day speaks at the Reclaiming Canada Conference Sept. 20, 2025 at BMO Centre in CalgaryLee Harding / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Immigration
Stephen Harper
Maxime Bernier
Stockwell Day
Daniel Tyrie
Muslim
Mass Immigration
Tanya Gaw
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Spain
Action4canada
mass immigration policies
mass immigration into Canada
Muslim values
Carney says Muslim values are Canadian values
Dominion Society of Canada
Ceuta
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news