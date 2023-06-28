Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
South Koreans are a year or two younger, as the country ditched its traditional system for determining people’s ages and replaced it with the accepted method.
“We expect legal disputes, complaints, and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” South Korean Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu told the Korea Times on Wednesday.
Under the previous system, South Korea’s citizens are deemed to be one year old when they are born, and one year is added every January 1. This custom meant a baby born on New Year’s Eve would become two years old as soon as the clock struck midnight.
Now ages will be calculated in the same way as the rest of the world in most administrative and civil matters, including contracts and other official documents.
The South Korea National Assembly, which approved the change in December, said it would “resolve the social confusion caused by the mixed use of age calculations and the resulting side effects.”
While the global standard applied to medical and legal documents since the 1960s, other official forms have continued to use the traditional method.
The system attracted criticism in recent years from politicians who say it causes confusion and makes South Korea appear out of touch with the rest of the world.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the existing measures were a drain on the country’s resources. A poll from 2022 found more than 70% of respondents agreed with the change.
“I was about to turn 30 next year, but now I have some more time earned and I love it,” said Seoul resident Choi Hyun-ji.
“It’s just great to feel like you’re getting younger.”
Seoul resident Lee Jung-hee said the change was thrilling.
“For people like me, who were supposed to turn 60 next year, it makes you feel like you’re still young,” said Lee.
While some people will continue to use the traditional method in informal settings, a survey conducted by the South Korean government in 2022 found 86% of residents would adopt the international system in their every day lives when the new law takes effect.
The change will not deprive people of the right to buy cigarettes or alcohol or alter the year where they enter compulsory education or are mandated for up to 21 months of national service.
The origins of the traditional age counting method are unclear.
One theory is turning one year old at birth takes into account time spent in the womb, with nine months rounded up to 12. Other theories link it to an ancient Asian numerical system which did not have the concept of zero.
A third system governing certain areas of life — where a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on New Year’s Day — will remain in place for the time being.
“The government decided to retain those exceptions even after the revisions go into effect, as it is easier to manage them on a yearly basis,” said Wan-kyu.
