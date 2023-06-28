South Koreans

2010-2012 Visit Korea Year poster: Kids and traditional masks

 Courtesy Korea.net/Wikimedia Commons

South Koreans are a year or two younger, as the country ditched its traditional system for determining people’s ages and replaced it with the accepted method. 

“We expect legal disputes, complaints, and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” South Korean Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu told the Korea Times on Wednesday. 

