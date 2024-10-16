ALL THE NUDES FIT TO PRINT: Naked man out and about again near Mount Kidd RV Park

These are the bare facts.For the second time, a warning has been issued about a naked man strolling around near Mount Kidd RV Park in Kanaskis Country.This time it's the park itself that issued the "important safety notice" on their website on Wednesday."There have been recent sightings of an unclothed individual near the campground. If you see this person, please immediately call 911 to report the location and maintain a safe distance. Do not approach the individual," the alert reads.In August Canmore RCMP confirmed multiple sightings a man — described as “fully nude” from head to toe — prowling campsites and cookout shelters near Lake Kidd. The man, described as ‘skinny’ in stature, Caucasian with long hair and a beard, was spotted in campgrounds on July 16 and again on July 23.Every time he’s spotted, he runs away and mysteriously vanishes into the woods.“Often one expects to find bears in the campsite and definitely warnings the bears have been seen recently,” said one Reddit user who spotted the man on the F Loop trail.“He saw and/or heard us and took off like a deer! Where does he go? Where are his clothes?”Mounties took the extraordinary step of launching foot patrols — presumably looking for tracks — and have discovered several makeshift shelters he has apparently been living in.Under Section 174 (1) of the Canadian Criminal Code, it is illegal for anyone who, “without lawful excuse,” to be naked or exposed to public view while on private property, whether or not the property is their own.If any of the shelters discovered by police are determined to belong to the unknown person, they could also face criminal charges under the Provincial Parks Act for random camping.No word on whether he has big feet.