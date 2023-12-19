Alleged drug dealer nabbed sleeping in his car by Okotoks RCMP

Memo to all potential drug dealers: don't fall aleep with the product in your car.In the early morning hours of December 12, Okotoks RCMP on patrol located a man sleeping in his running vehicle at a gas station. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was searched and as a result, the following was located:105 grams of methamphetamine50 grams of MDMA40 tablets of LSD150 grams of improperly packaged cannabis products$445 cash and scalesA prohibited extendable baton, canisters of bear spray and a pellet gun. The driver of the vehicle, Preston Desjardin, 19, a resident of Okotoks, has been charged with:Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x4)Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon Desjardin is scheduled to appear at Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on February 2 2024.