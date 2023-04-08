Scooters in Paris
Image courtesy of Vlad B on Unsplash

Parisians voted overwhelmingly in a “mini-referendum” on e-scooters to remove them from the streets.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the vote sent a “very clear message,” with 89% rejecting the scooters, leaving just 11% wanting to keep them.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Sooo, they're keeping them. My bet they'll keep them. They'll keep them for sure because people don't want them.

