Depression

Depression 

 Courtesy CBC

“Mental illness” accounts for almost half of all disability claims by federal employees, says a departmental report. It follows an earlier study that found employees are “drowning in a pool of repetitive, menial and uninspiring tasks," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Mental illness is the number one and fastest growing cause of short term and long term disability in Canada,” said a Department of Justice report. “It accounts for nearly half of the disability claims among Canada’s federal public servants.” The report did not detail figures.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

As an unmedicated person who faces and deals with my thoughts and feelings, eats well, stays active and gets outside, this makes sense. I do not work in snivel services, however this fits my experience even in the private sector and just society around me.

It makes me want to start polling what psychoactive drugs people I interact with are on before I start - I find myself blown away by people on the daily by people's behaviour. Perhaps knowing that's their Ritalin or Ativan in advance may give me better tools to to interact.

Since they wanted us all to share our medical status everywhere, perhaps the doped up could wear a sign with their meds publicly?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Sell your soul to the union and government and expect everything to be sunshine and unicorn kisses, strange. Looking at the performance of the Civil Service with 50% of the work actually being completed, budget overruns, still working from home, guaranteed pay raises, failure being rewarded with huge bonuses, a benefits and pensions package only beaten by MP's and MLA's. I have as much sympathy as I do for 99% of our politicians. If you want sympathy, it's in the dictionary, right there between shite and syphilis.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Stands to reason as I have always felt that socialism is a mental problem.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

That actually explains a lot...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.