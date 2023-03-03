Border rules
Courtesy Mike D'Amour

Nearly half of foreign border crossers flagged as security risks were let into the country by the Department of Immigration, according to an internal audit. The report did not detail any follow-up on thousands of foreigners permitted to stay in Canada despite “admissibility concerns.”

“Due to multiple factors and considerations the Department of Immigration authorized entry or permission to stay in Canada to a significant proportion of applicants who had received a non-favourable recommendation or an inconclusive screening,” said the report Evaluation Of The Immigration National Security Screening Program by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

No doubt these public servants have received 3 yearly raises , and no doubt bonuses, for doing less than 50% of their job. I have a solution, cut pay, benefits, and pensions in half, or fire half of them. If they want to strike, we wouldn't be missing much value for our dollars anyway. It's time to start start thinning the herd feasting at the trough. Which MP's had these divisions under their purview? Let's start a 50% reduction across the board.

I almost wish that Ottawa drags us into a third World War. Because then nuclear weapons from Russia, China, and the USA, might fall on Ottawa and rid us of 90% of the problems in Canada. The other 10% would be the 3 major population cities in Canada. If the States gets really ticked off that over a million Americans died because of a laboratory leak, even accidentally, do you really think they will leave the 2 large cities on their northern border with millions of possible bad actors? Do you think they they will be happy with a prime minister who loves that basic dictatorship and has been allowing donations and foreign influence since 2015? Then you have the Russians, who see billions of dollars and German tanks coming towards Russian soil, donated by Canada! How many statements have the 3 political leaders spoken about how evil the Russians are?

Then you have the CCP, who are publicly insulted, they donated over a Million dollars to the Trudeau Foundation, and the Trudeau Foundation gives back a mere $200,000? Plus, Trudeau will start throwing CCP operatives under the bus to save himself. The political excrement storm that is going to ensue isn't going to be great public relations for the CCP. Plus, do you think they will intact those 4 cities of power where they have invested so much, time, money and interest only to fall into the hands of America?

If Canada drags us into WWIII get your loved ones out, and send all your politicians in, those 4 power cities with be triple targeted.

Report Add Reply

