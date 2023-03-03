Nearly half of foreign border crossers flagged as security risks were let into the country by the Department of Immigration, according to an internal audit. The report did not detail any follow-up on thousands of foreigners permitted to stay in Canada despite “admissibility concerns.”
“Due to multiple factors and considerations the Department of Immigration authorized entry or permission to stay in Canada to a significant proportion of applicants who had received a non-favourable recommendation or an inconclusive screening,” said the report Evaluation Of The Immigration National Security Screening Program by the Canada Border Services Agency.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Agency reviewed cases of foreigners it deemed a risk. Of 7,673 people it flagged as a security concern a total 3,314 or 43% were allowed into Canada by the Department of Immigration.
Of another 14,290 foreigners whose files the Agency marked “inconclusive,” meaning that “concerns may exist and cannot be ruled out” due to missing paperwork, a total 11,575 or 81% were let into Canada by the immigration department.
“Only 10% were refused,” wrote auditors. “The remaining applications were withdrawn or were pending a decision.” Reasons given by the Department of Immigration included “national interest” or simple disagreement with the Border Service Agency’s findings, said Evaluation.
“The National Security Screening Program may issue an inconclusive finding result on an application,” said the report. “There are various scenarios under which this could occur, e.g. missing information.”
The Agency flagged foreigners as security risks under the Immigration And Refugee Act. Grounds included suspicions of “espionage,” “subversion,” “terrorism,” “danger to the security of Canada,” “war crimes” and gang membership. “All adult individuals who submit a refugee claim in Canada aged 18 and older are subject to the front-end security screening process,” wrote auditors.
The new figures follow a December 14 Agency report that foreign fugitives had a better than 50-50 chance of evading deportation in Canada. Of 13,287 people ordered deported since 2016 only 6,322 were known to have left Canada, according to an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. The rest “are still awaiting enforcement,” it said.
The Agency said it took an average six months to enforce a deportation order. Management has complained of onerous rules that required it to hear and re-hear evidence against foreigners deemed to be in Canada illegally before they could be deported, including people convicted of serious crimes.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
No doubt these public servants have received 3 yearly raises , and no doubt bonuses, for doing less than 50% of their job. I have a solution, cut pay, benefits, and pensions in half, or fire half of them. If they want to strike, we wouldn't be missing much value for our dollars anyway. It's time to start start thinning the herd feasting at the trough. Which MP's had these divisions under their purview? Let's start a 50% reduction across the board.
I almost wish that Ottawa drags us into a third World War. Because then nuclear weapons from Russia, China, and the USA, might fall on Ottawa and rid us of 90% of the problems in Canada. The other 10% would be the 3 major population cities in Canada. If the States gets really ticked off that over a million Americans died because of a laboratory leak, even accidentally, do you really think they will leave the 2 large cities on their northern border with millions of possible bad actors? Do you think they they will be happy with a prime minister who loves that basic dictatorship and has been allowing donations and foreign influence since 2015? Then you have the Russians, who see billions of dollars and German tanks coming towards Russian soil, donated by Canada! How many statements have the 3 political leaders spoken about how evil the Russians are?
Then you have the CCP, who are publicly insulted, they donated over a Million dollars to the Trudeau Foundation, and the Trudeau Foundation gives back a mere $200,000? Plus, Trudeau will start throwing CCP operatives under the bus to save himself. The political excrement storm that is going to ensue isn't going to be great public relations for the CCP. Plus, do you think they will intact those 4 cities of power where they have invested so much, time, money and interest only to fall into the hands of America?
If Canada drags us into WWIII get your loved ones out, and send all your politicians in, those 4 power cities with be triple targeted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.