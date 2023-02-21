The Canadian Adverse Event Reporting System (CAERS) has begun a cross-Canada campaign to inform people about vaccine injuries.
“It’s to let people that are injured know that they are not alone,” said CAERS CEO Max Daigle in a Monday interview.
“It’s OK to come out and accept they have been injured.”
Daigle said the process for the You Are Not Alone (YANA) campaign started off with designing a decal to be placed on the back of trucks.
The YANA campaign started January 19 with a truck going around Ontario with a billboard of resident "Meredith" with the slogan “COVID-19 vaccine injured” and hashtag #YouAreNotAlone. Meredith took COVID-19 vaccines and has experienced abnormal side effects since.
Daigle acknowledged people are being paid out for suffering vaccine injuries, but “money is not going to solve the issue.” He said people need help.
Canadian government records published in July show a total of eight COVID-19 vaccine death and injury claims were paid to date in Canada, with 654 awaiting completion of medical reviews.
The eight anonymous claims were the first to be paid under a $75 million vaccine compensation program launched in 2021.
Managers of the Vaccine Injury Support Program said of 774 claims received, 71 were rejected due to incomplete information or ineligibility. Eight claims were paid and 654 are under review as investigators retrieve medical records.
Daigle said the goal for YANA is to have as many decals as possible on the back of trailers. While it is not confrontational, he said it puts stories out.
The CEO went on to say it has been tough to talk about vaccine injuries outside of the echo chambers. He said the mainstream media is starting to cover them, politicians are not talking about them, and it is not accepted by the medical profession.
Daigle said it is tough to talk about vaccine injuries because people were told the COVID-19 vaccines were going to eliminate the virus. People are afraid to step outside their perspectives because it might make them question their decisions.
He said the media, politicians, family doctors, and public health officials should be admitting these vaccines are not safe for every one.
CAERS has found the most common vaccine injury in a sample it took was neurological symptoms at 22.6%.
This was followed by cardiovascular symptoms (18%) and musculoskeletal symptoms (14.1%). Out of this sample, many people have multiple adverse effects.
CAERS was launched in April, which Daigle said would facilitate discussions about vaccine safety among medical professionals and public health experts.
“We’ve seen family physicians are not reporting [injuries], or when they try to report them, it’s either denied by the Public Health Agency of Canada or Health Canada,” he said.
It is based on a triage system, where users submit their adverse reactions and medical information to be evaluated by administrative staff. After a team of healthcare providers evaluate a submission, it will facilitate diagnosis, treatment, and legal action by collaborating with relevant organizations and professionals.
CAERS received funding to design the decals and print them out, but Daigle is looking for truck drivers to go across Canada with them. If he can find 50 to 200 trucks to go up and down the roads every day, he said he thinks it “has great potential to open the conversation.”
“It could be a lot bigger than Health Canada is displaying,” he said.
(3) comments
In every age category except the over 69 crowd . . . VAX injuries were far more common than Covid Deaths . . . today almost all Covid Infections are amongst the VAXED.
"A peculiar pattern has now persisted in official UK Government data for some time. Approximately five months after each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is administered to each age group, the mortality rates per 100,000 rise significantly among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated in each age group.
So much so that by the end of May 2022, mortality rates were lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group in England, and highest among the one-dose vaccinated, the two-dose vaccinated and the three-dose vaccinated.
Now, an analysis of Covid-19 data published by the UK Government has found that not only does the same pattern persists in Covid-19 deaths, but each dose of Covid-19 injection given causes a significant rise in Covid-19 deaths."
"Florida’s State Health Officer & Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., has just issued new guidance on Covid-19 vaccines that recommends against them for adults between the ages of 18 and 40.
“The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety,” Ladapo announced by press release.
“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” the announcement stated. “With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”"
Landmark Study Vindicates Everyone Who Touted Natural Immunity to COVID-19
An incredible visual in The Lancet proving that prior Covid infection confers better protection than vaccinations (It’s the longest line on these graphs). This should put the issue to rest once and for all.
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2023/02/17/landmark-study-vindicates-everyone-who-touted-natural-immunity-to-covid-19-n704926
This is easily the biggest crime against humanity and fraud ever perpetuated
The majority of our politicians and “health officials” deserve the death penalty for what they have done
No let's just give them public boosters " like charging your cellphone" like our Health Minister suggested.
