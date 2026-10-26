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Alvin Tedjo wins Mississauga mayor race on tax freeze pledge

Councillor defeats incumbent Carolyn Parrish and former mayor Bonnie Crombie.
Alvin Tedjo
Alvin TedjoIllustration
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Mayor
Mississauga
Bonnie Crombie
Carolyn Parrish
Alvin Tedjo
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Western Standard
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