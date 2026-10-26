Alvin Tedjo wins Mississauga mayor race on tax freeze pledge

TORONTO — Alvin Tedjo is the winner of the Mississauga mayoral election, defeating incumbent Carolyn Parrish and former mayor Bonnie Crombie in a closely watched race.Tedjo campaigned on a two-year freeze of the city’s portion of residential property taxes, funded through spending cuts and a review of city operations. He also pledged higher property-tax rebates for low-income seniors and a permanent freeze for qualifying long-time senior homeowners, with future increases deferred until the property is sold.His platform included creating a city-owned Mississauga Housing Corporation to partner with developers and non-profits on affordable housing, speeding up small-business permits, and fixing the city’s worst traffic bottlenecks within two years. He received the endorsement of the Peel Regional Police Association.The result marks a shift for Mississauga, which has long favoured established political figures. Tedjo finished second to Parrish in the 2024 mayoral byelection before mounting a stronger challenge this year.