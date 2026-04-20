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Amazon pulls infamous immigration novel from website sparking censorship firestorm

Amazon has removed paperback copies of the controversial 1973 novel The Camp of the Saints from its US website, prompting accusations of censorship from the book’s publisher and renewed debate over a book that has divided opinion for over half a century.
Amazon has removed paperback copies of the controversial 1973 novel The Camp of the Saints from its US website, prompting accusations of censorship from the book’s publisher and renewed debate over a book that has divided opinion for over half a century.Courtesy of Vauban Books
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Censorship
Stephen Miller
Amazon
Jd Vance
Mass Immigration
Viktor Orban
New York Magazine
Criticism Of Amazon
Book Censorship
Book Banning
Marine Le Pen
Jack Posobiec
Jean Raspail
The Camp of the Saints
Vauban Books
Ethan Rundell
william f. buckley jr.
Nathan Pinkoski
Centre for Renewing America

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