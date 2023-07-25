The RCMP says a BC mother who abducted her kids may be living “off the grid” with the children.
BC RCMP said it also has credible information to support that the parental abduction of Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton was pre-planned.
The Mounties said this information supports that the children's mother, Verity Bolton, the mother's father, Robert Bolton, and the mother's boyfriend Abraxas Glazov have moved “off the grid” with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area.
The RCMP recently issued an Amber Alert after it received a report of two children who had not been returned to their father, by their mother, after a vacation to the Kelowna, BC area.
Since the investigation began, Surrey RCMP has received more than 180 tips; however, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7 when they were spotted at a gas station in Merritt. Police and family continue to have concerns for the safety and well-being of the children.
last week RCMP released photos of the children taken by a surveillance camera at the gas station.
RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the media on Thursday the children were seen with their mother and the two men that day.
These pictures of the children were the last confirmed sighting.
"We are extremely concerned for the safety and well-being of the children," Munn said at a news conference Thursday.
Investigators are now releasing details about Abraxas Glazov and Robert Bolton to advance the investigation.
The RCMP said Abraxas Glazov is a 53-year-old man from Nelson, BC who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.
Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, Verity Bolton met up with her father at his residence and he has not returned since.
Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented.
"The circumstances around this are part of the ongoing investigation," the RCMP stated.
“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” states Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Tammy Lobb. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings."
Investigators have been able to piece together a timeline of confirmed sightings, including:
On July 7, Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were confirmed to be travelling through the Merritt area. This is the last confirmed sighting of the children. Police also confirmed they were travelling with a large travel trailer (see picture).
On July 15, investigators confirmed that Verity Bolton was in Kamloops, BC, grocery shopping. Based on a review of video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store.
At that time, Verity Bolton was dressed all in black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses. Police released images of the truck and trailer, which is described as a white bumper, pull-horse trailer being towed by a dirty dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500.
READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Mounties piece together a timeline after mom fails to return her children in BC
The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed the investigation and is actively liaising with all partner agencies.
Investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely.
Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Aurora or Joshuah is asked to call 9-1-1.
"Aurora and Joshuah’s immediate family is asking for their privacy, but have asked us to relay this message on their behalf," the RCMP said.
"Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the Amber Alert and have been calling in with tips."
"Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safely very soon. Our family is respectfully asking for privacy at this time."
(1) comment
Do the children otherwise live full-time with their Dad? Are they considered to be in danger, or is the mother/boyfriend couple just in breach of legality (and personal consideration)? Did the mother have concerns about the way their father treats them, or likewise does the father have concerns about the mother?
