Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old boy Parker expires; CPS 'desperate for information'

The search for the 11-year-old autistic boy in Calgary, Parker, has entered its eleventh day, as the Amber Alert issued last week expired Sunday.Despite this, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) continues its search for Parker, who originally went missing last Thursday, July 16, at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Dr. N.W. between 11:08 and 11:41 am.Parker's family is asking people to keep their eyes out for Parker, posting a message on Facebook Saturday.“Each day we continue to hope, to search, and to believe that bringing him home is possible,” the post reads, as reported by Global News..“Every hour matters. We are asking our community to stay with us, to keep looking, and to continue supporting the search in whatever way you can."On Saturday, CPS closed the west parking lot and pathway entrance to Nose Hill Park, located off Shaganappi, for its search efforts, reopening the entrance late Sunday afternoon.They also announced on Friday they would be relocating their command post from Thorncliffe School to the Calgary Police Service District 3 office."The move is being made for operational reasons and will provide better access to facilities and resources required to support members as search and investigative activities continue," CPS stated Friday.."The District 3 location is also better situated to support ongoing search efforts in and around Nose Hill Park and other areas of operational focus."Over the weekend, CPS also released a few clips of different search efforts being employed to search for Parker. According to Sgt. Richard Wall, CPS' Deputy Ops Chief and Search Manager, the resources being used to find Parker are "astronomical.""We are desperate for information; we are at a point of frustration."."We've got to find that little bit of information that gives us more of a bigger picture as to where Parker went, and it will send us in another direction to where we are right now," added Wall. "As we continue this search, we need your help. Please keep your eyes open, review camera footage, check your properties, spread the word, and report anything that could assist investigators. No detail is too small," CPS stated.In another clip posted Sunday, Inspector Lee Wayne of the Missing Persons Team said CPS had received over "500 tips from the community so far," in the search for Parker. Parker was last seen on CCTV footage on July 16 at 12:52 pm in the 5500 block of Travis Cres. NE, and CPS stated Thursday they are still unable to locate his whereabouts beyond this point..Parker is described as last being seen shirtless, wearing black shorts and black noise-canceling headphones; Parker has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4'11, and weighs around 90 lbs.CPS reminds the public that Parker is autistic and nonverbal, which means he can become startled when approached by strangers."If Parker is located, members of the public are asked not to approach him. Instead, keep him in sight and call 911 immediately."On Friday, CPS also added they are now asking any residents with CCTV, dashcam, or security camera footage from July 16 to submit the footage to CPS "regardless of whether Parker is seen."