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Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old boy Parker expires; CPS 'desperate for information'

After the Amber Alert for the 11-year-old boy Parker expired Sunday, the Calgary Police Service says it is 'desperate for information' that will give them 'more of a bigger picture as to where Parker went, and it will send us in another direction to where we are right now.'
Missing Child Parker
Missing Child ParkerCPS; WS
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Calgary Police Service
Cps
City Of Calgary
Thorncliffe
Nose Hill Park
missing boy Calgary
Parker YYC
amber alert for Parker
missing 11-year-old boy Parker
Parker missing YYC
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