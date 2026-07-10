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Amber Alert for missing Alberta boy enters third day, expands to B.C. and NWT

Search for missing six-year-old Lanakai Morrison expands to B.C., NWT, boy was last seen in Fort St. John
Six-year-old Lanakai Morrison was last seen in Fort St. John on July 9
Six-year-old Lanakai Morrison was last seen in Fort St. John on July 9RCMP
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Amber Alert
Missing Boy
Fort St. John
lanakai morrison
Valhalla Centre
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