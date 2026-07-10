Amber Alert for missing Alberta boy enters third day, expands to B.C. and NWT

The search area for a missing six-year-old Alberta boy has been expanded into British Columbia and some of the Northwest Territories, the RCMP announced Friday.Lanakai Morrison, from the hamlet Valhalla Centre in Northern Alberta, was reported to have been taken from his home on Tuesday, with Mounties saying he is likely with his mother Krista Morrison and her partner Daniel Ludwig, both of whom are 35.Police also say that four-year-old Karl Morrison may also be with the couple..The boy was last spotted on Thursday morning in Fort St. John, about 160 km northwest of Valhalla Centre.Police have warned communities in Northern B.C., the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories to be on the lookout for the couple, as it is believed they may be heading north.Police say the couple is driving a 2006 red Ford F350 with Alberta licence plate CXW8820.Police were previously looking for a black 2015 Toyota Tundra, but have since located said vehicle..The RCMP are advising that those who spot the vehicle or the couple should not approach and should call 911 immediately.