AMBER ALERT: Missing Alberta boy believed taken by mother near Beaverlodge, RCMP seek public's help

CALGARY — RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating a six-year-old boy who investigators say was taken from the Beaverlodge area earlier this week and may be travelling with his mother, her partner and another child.Police said six-year-old Lanakai Morrison was taken on July 7 from Valhalla Centre, northwest of Beaverlodge, and is believed to be with his 35-year-old mother, Krista Morrison, her partner Daniel Ludwig, and four-year-old Karl Morrison.Lanakai is described as having a slight build, long light-brown hair and brown eyes.Krista Morrison is described as 35 years old, standing 5-foot-8 with a medium build, long dark-brown hair and brown eyes.Daniel Ludwig is described as 35 years old, standing 5-foot-11 with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes.Investigators believe the group may be travelling in a 2015 Toyota Tundra bearing Alberta licence plate CTN9517.RCMP are advising members of the public not to approach the suspects if they are located.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lanakai Morrison or the individuals believed to be with him is asked to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or their local police service immediately.