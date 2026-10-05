AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: RCMP find kidnapped seven-year-old Valleyview girl

EDITOR'S NOTE: The RCMP have cancelled the Amber Alert.An Amber Alert has been issued across Alberta for a seven-year-old girl police say was abducted from her Valleyview home.Valleyview RCMP said Aspen Wilson was taken by her stepfather, 28-year-old Alexander Stone.Aspen is described as four feet tall with a slim build, blond hair and hazel eyes.Stone is described as 6-ft. 5-ins., 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes..RCMP said Stone is believed to be driving a grey 2004 Chevrolet Venture van with Alberta licence plate CWY 3459.Valleyview is 347 km northwest of Edmonton.Police said the vehicle may be travelling toward Slave Lake or Red Deer.Members of the public who spot Stone, Aspen or the vehicle are warned not to approach them.Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact RCMP at 310-RCMP.