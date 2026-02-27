AMBER ALERT: Two-year-old Winnipeg boy abducted from home

Editor's note: William has been located safely.Winnipeg police are searching for a 2-year-old boy and two women following a child abduction from a residence on 54 Chesterfield Ave. on Friday.Officers from the East District General Patrol responded at approximately 10:09 a.m. and confirmed that the child, William Ettawacappo, had been taken from the home by a 30-year-old woman. Police have not determined the child’s destination or the vehicle used. William was wrapped in a dark blue and light blue blanket at the time of the abduction.Authorities are looking for two women in connection with the incident. Caitlin Cassandra Monkman is described as indigenous in appearance, 5-ft., 8-ins., heavy build, last seen wearing dark clothing and light-coloured shoes. The second woman, Kineisha Rose Jawbone, is also described as indigenous in appearance, 5-ft., 7-ins., heavy build, and wearing dark clothing with light-coloured shoes.Police are urging anyone who sees either woman or has information about the child’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately and not to approach them.