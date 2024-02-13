AMBER ALERT: Vancouver police quickly nab dognapper

It was an Amber Alert in Vancouver after a pooch called Amber was pilfered outside a store.On Monday, approximately 1:30 p.m., North Vancouver RCMP received a frantic phone call from a dog owner advising their six-year-old golden retriever named Amber was stolen. The owner had briefly gone inside a store in the 1300 block of Lonsdale Avenue and when the owner returned, they quickly realized the dog was missing," RCMP said in a Tuesday release."Frontline officers immediately responded and canvassed the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. A nearby construction site with CCTV captured a male walking a dog that matched the description of Amber. Officers sought public assistance and released images of Amber and the suspect on social media. Within minutes of the request, North Vancouver RCMP received a flood of calls of possible sightings of Amber and the suspect on a Seabus heading toward Vancouver," said the release.Metro Vancouver Transit Police were advised of the latest sighting and to be on the lookout. Just before 4:30 p.m., Transit officers located the suspect and Amber at the Waterfront Skytrain station. The suspect was taken into custody and Amber was returned to the owner a short time later. A Vancouver man in his 40’s, is facing possible charges of theft under $5,000.