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American Airlines plane nearly hits Air Canada jet at New York's JFK Airport

Close call comes just one month after deadly crash involving Air Canada jet at neighbouring New York airport
An Air Canada plane is seen during a flight in Montreal in June 2021.
An Air Canada plane is seen during a flight in Montreal in June 2021.Courtesy Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada
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Air Canada
American Airlines
Jfk International Airport
Air Canada flight
Air Canada Express

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