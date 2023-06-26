Race2Dinner co-founder Saira Rao asked white people “for the love of Gwyneth Paltrow, PLEASE stop approaching Black and brown people at the grocery store assuming we work there.”
“It is racist and exhausting,” said Rao in a tweet.
“You literally can’t see us anything but in service to you.”
White people:For the love of Gwyneth Paltrow, PLEASE stop approaching Black and brown people at the grocery store assuming we work there.It is racist and exhausting.You literally can’t see us anything but in service to you.And we are NOT.— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 24, 2023
She said non-white people are not in service to whites.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson called Rao “a stunningly evil little piece of work.”
“You have produced perhaps the worst account I have seen on Twitter,” said Peterson.
“Every word you spitefully emit is designed to provoke and inflame racial tension.”
You are a stunningly evil little piece of work, Ms. Rao. You have produced perhaps the worst account I have seen on Twitter. Every word you spitefully emit is designed to provoke and inflame racial tension. God only knows what's wrong with you, woman, but it's serious. May… https://t.co/9g5qNbDsKF— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 25, 2023
Marchand Institute founder Greg Marchand said if people have never met an actual racist, he will introduce them to Rao.
“She's a complete racist, proof is attached,” said Marchand.
If you've never met an actual racist, please let me introduce you to Saira Rao. She's a complete racist, proof is attached. https://t.co/7U8qPxRqPX— Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) June 26, 2023
Rao was involved with releasing Deconstructing Karen on CBC in September — a documentary which professes to combat white supremacy.
The setting is a dinner party in Denver in 2019 with ten white female guests of diverse ages and backgrounds. One woman is in an interracial marriage, two have strong ties to the American Indian or Hispanic communities, and another had slave-owner ancestors.
It is hosted by Race2Dinner co-founder Regina Jackson and Rao. They hold court at the head of the table, wag accusing fingers, mock guest’s comments, and condemn them for being complicit in white supremacy.
(4) comments
How about you quit making assumptions about whites. Works both ways.
What are the chances this person grew up in an abusive and broken household; I can't use the term family?
People get away with what we let them get away with. For too long we have allowed these egocentric and inherently parochial mouthpieces to say things which have no basis of fact or statistical significance and they get published. Come on people get your act together.
I would love to be able to respond these delusional racially obesssed morons and their stupid statements!
