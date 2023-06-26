Saira Rao

Saira Rao 

 Courtesy Saira Rao/Twitter

Race2Dinner co-founder Saira Rao asked white people “for the love of Gwyneth Paltrow, PLEASE stop approaching Black and brown people at the grocery store assuming we work there.”

“It is racist and exhausting,” said Rao in a tweet. 

(4) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

How about you quit making assumptions about whites. Works both ways.

john.lankers
john.lankers

What are the chances this person grew up in an abusive and broken household; I can't use the term family?

guest356
guest356

People get away with what we let them get away with. For too long we have allowed these egocentric and inherently parochial mouthpieces to say things which have no basis of fact or statistical significance and they get published. Come on people get your act together.

Raz
Raz

I would love to be able to respond these delusional racially obesssed morons and their stupid statements!

