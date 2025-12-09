American commentator Beck offers to cover surgery costs for Saskatchewan woman set to receive MAID

An American political commentator says he will pay for a Saskatchewan woman's surgery who's planning to receive medical assisted suicide.Jolene Van Alstine was approved and set to receive medical assistance in dying (MAID), has a rare parathyroid disease, known as normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism (nPHPT) — which causes her to experience extreme bone pain, nausea, and vomiting.Van Alstine needs surgery to remove her parathyroid — but no surgeon in the province can perform the surgery, and to get the surgery out of province, she would first have to be referred by an endocrinologist.However, none in the province are accepting new patients.Now, Glenn Beck, an American conservative political commentator, is willing to pay for Van Alstine's surgery..In reaction to Van Alstine's story Beck wrote on X,"If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment.""THIS is the reality of 'compassionate' progressive healthcare.""Canada must END this insanity and Americans can NEVER let it spread here."He has since responded to his post with an update, stating, "UPDATE: we have surgeons who emailed us standing by to help her." ."If anyone has her contact pls email support@blazemedia.com."Responding to Beck's initial post, someone who appears to be Van Alstine said, "Do you mean that? I am Jolene Van Alstine, the person in the article."The response included a selfie of Van Alstine in a hospital bed.Tamara Lich also responded to Beck on X, "This is incredible and gives me hope for humanity!"Lich tagged Kelsi Sheren, a Canadian independent journalist, in her post saying Sheren would help connect Beck with Van Alstine..Reported by Right to Life News, Van Alstine commented on her experience with the ailment, "My friends have stopped visiting me. I’m isolated. I’ve been alone lying on the couch for eight years, sick and curled up in a ball, pushing for the day to end”.“I go to bed at six at night because I can’t stand to be awake anymore."Van Alstine is set to receive MAID on January 7, 2026.