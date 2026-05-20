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American energy executive believes renewables expansion may strengthen coal demand

According to Mason Hamilton, vice-president of economics and research at the American Petroleum Institute (API), the rapid growth of renewable energy across the globe could ultimately lead to increased coal usage and consumption rather than a displacement of fossil fuels.
According to Mason Hamilton, vice-president of economics and research at the American Petroleum Institute (API), the rapid growth of renewable energy across the globe could ultimately lead to increased coal usage and consumption rather than a displacement of fossil fuels.Mason Hamilton via LinkedIn
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Oil And Gas
Coal
International Energy Agency
Renewable Energy
Mark Carney
Fossil Fuel Energy
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Macdonald-Laurier Institute
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Heather Exner-Pirot
Coal Exports
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metallurgical coal mines
American Petroleum Institute
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Coal Association of Canada
Energy Connections Canada
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