News

American Society of Plastic Surgeons rejects consensus on transitioning minors

American Society of Plastic Surgeons rejects consensus on transitioning minors
American Society of Plastic Surgeons rejects consensus on transitioning minorsWestern Standard/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Wpath
American Society of Plastic Surgeons
transitioning minors
“gender-affirming care”
Endocrine Society
Manhattan Institute
Pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news