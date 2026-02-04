News

American Society of Plastic Surgeons tells doctors to hold off transing children

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has recently stated there is little evidence to suggest gender transitioning care is beneficial for children, and doctors should not be so quick to use it.
American Society of Plastic Surgeons tells doctors to hold off transing children
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
American Society of Plastic Surgeons
HHS deputy Secretary
American Society of Plastic Surgeons gender surgery
ASPS
ASPS denounces gender transitioning surgery
gender transitioning surgery
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
HHS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news